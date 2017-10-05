Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) opened at 123.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine cut shares of Macro Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Santander cut shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

