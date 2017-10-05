Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Caleres, Inc. (CAL)

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) opened at 30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Caleres by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Caleres by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

