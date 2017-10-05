Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 184,867 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,867 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $79,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 69.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,795,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,717.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Minerals Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

