Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $91.73 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.93% of American Equity Investment Life Holding worth $91,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE AEL) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 133,224 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.52. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

