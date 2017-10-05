MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 250 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ MTSI) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 801,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The firm’s market cap is $2.75 billion. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a positive return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $194.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 103,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

