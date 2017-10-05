Lyon Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)

Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scepter Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $366,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 3.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,790 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock’s market cap is $698.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

