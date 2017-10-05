Lyon Street Capital LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Model N, Inc. (MODN) Stock

Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,263 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Model N makes up about 1.4% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in Model N by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,805,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after buying an additional 627,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 226,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 11.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 856,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, SVP Amelia Generalis sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $49,981.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc. (MODN) traded down 0.34% on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 24,198 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $429.12 million. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 52.59% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Model N from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process.

