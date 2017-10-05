Lyon Street Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Invuity, Inc. (IVTY)

Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the quarter. Invuity accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 4.48% of Invuity worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invuity in the second quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invuity by 53.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invuity in the first quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invuity in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invuity in the second quarter worth $158,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invuity in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Invuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded up 1.955% on Thursday, reaching $9.125. 16,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invuity, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock’s market cap is $155.58 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 140.69% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invuity, Inc. will post ($2.38) EPS for the current year.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

