Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 4,364 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $238,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 743,146 shares. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The firm’s market cap is $3.41 billion.
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Lumentum Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.12% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lumentum Holdings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Lumentum Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.06.
Lumentum Holdings Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).
