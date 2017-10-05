Lucas Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Lucas Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Celgene Corporation accounts for 1.7% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Celgene Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Leerink Swann raised Celgene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.42 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

In other Celgene Corporation news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 146.52 on Thursday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celgene Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

