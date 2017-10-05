LSL Property Services plc (LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Purchases 61 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £148.84 ($197.43).

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) opened at 235.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 241.19 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.41. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 263.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

LSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services plc in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt raised LSL Property Services plc to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 225 ($2.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 276 ($3.66) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

LSL Property Services plc Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc is a provider of residential property services to customer groups incorporating both estate agency and surveying businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

