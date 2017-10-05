Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.6% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) remained flat at $45.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,440 shares. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The stock’s market cap is $39.38 billion.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -423.50%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.49.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

