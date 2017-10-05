Logan Capital Management Inc. Holds Position in BP p.l.c. (BP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP p.l.c. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in BP p.l.c. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in BP p.l.c. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded BP p.l.c. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BP p.l.c. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BP p.l.c. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BP p.l.c. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BP p.l.c. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP p.l.c. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) traded down 0.21% on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 523,415 shares. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.95. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $56.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 billion. BP p.l.c. had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. BP p.l.c.’s payout ratio is 206.96%.

BP p.l.c. Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

