Loeb Partners Corp Has $333,000 Holdings in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Loeb Partners Corp maintained its position in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Merck & were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Merck & by 16.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Merck & by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) opened at 64.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.29 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is 76.11%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Merck & from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Merck & in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.81.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

