Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $358.97 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $289.00 target price on Lockheed Martin Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.21.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.02. The company had a trading volume of 903,777 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average of $285.84. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.50 and a 52 week high of $314.10.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a return on equity of 221.92% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Orlando D. Carvalho sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $2,731,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $107,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,293,563 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

