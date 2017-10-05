Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 197.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.77.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $313.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

