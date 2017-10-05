Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. is a leading online auction marketplace for wholesale, surplus and salvage assets. LSI enables its corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on excess assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services that integrate sales and marketing, logistics and transaction settlement into a single offering. LSI has developed and deployed highly successful online sales programs on a significant scale for clients including large corporations and government agencies to maximize the market reach and recovery value of surplus assets in a timely manner. “

Get Liquidity Services Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ LQDT) traded up 4.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 299,999 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s market cap is $195.32 million.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Liquidity Services’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post ($0.91) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/liquidity-services-inc-lqdt-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider James M. Rallo sold 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $88,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Gravley sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $49,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 414.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.