Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. is a leading online auction marketplace for wholesale, surplus and salvage assets. LSI enables its corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on excess assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services that integrate sales and marketing, logistics and transaction settlement into a single offering. LSI has developed and deployed highly successful online sales programs on a significant scale for clients including large corporations and government agencies to maximize the market reach and recovery value of surplus assets in a timely manner. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ LQDT) traded up 4.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 299,999 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s market cap is $195.32 million.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Liquidity Services’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post ($0.91) EPS for the current year.
In other Liquidity Services news, insider James M. Rallo sold 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $88,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Gravley sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $49,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 414.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.
