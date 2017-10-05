Linda A. Bell Sells 13,650 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Stock

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $200,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) opened at 15.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.31.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 169.5% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $128,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

