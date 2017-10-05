Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 1st

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Lincoln National Corporation has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Lincoln National Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National Corporation to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) opened at 74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Lincoln National Corporation had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post $7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Lincoln National Corporation Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

