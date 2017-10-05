Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) in a research note released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 487 ($6.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPI. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 442 ($5.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 482.25 ($6.40).

Get Pagegroup PLC alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/liberum-capital-reaffirms-sell-rating-for-pagegroup-plc-mpi.html.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.