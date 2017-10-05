Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexington Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5851597401308 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE LXP) opened at 10.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

In related news, CEO T Wilson Eglin sold 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $237,107.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,810,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

