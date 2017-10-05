Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.72

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 828,271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The firm’s market cap is $1.30 billion.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.87%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.46) earnings per share for the current year.
In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lonnel Coats purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $182,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development.
