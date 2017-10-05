Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Shares Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the quarter. Level 3 Communications accounts for approximately 4.9% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 2.57% of Level 3 Communications worth $552,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLT. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 23,733.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 449.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,652 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVLT shares. BidaskClub cut Level 3 Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Level 3 Communications from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

