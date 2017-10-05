Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,492,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,888 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 430,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,947,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Nokia Corporation (NOK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/lenox-wealth-management-inc-takes-position-in-nokia-corporation-nok.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Vetr raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.22 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) traded up 0.2956% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.9375. 3,425,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s market cap is $33.56 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Nokia Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Corporation

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.