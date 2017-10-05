Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,647 Marriott International (MAR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $844,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,234,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 10,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,058,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,426,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ MAR) traded up 1.74% on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,270 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

