Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stake Maintained by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co continued to hold its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar Corporation were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar Corporation alerts:

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/lennar-corporation-len-stake-maintained-by-fukoku-mutual-life-insurance-co.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Lennar Corporation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN) traded down 0.23% during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,486 shares. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lennar Corporation had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.