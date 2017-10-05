Lennar Corporation (LEN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lennar Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.9449008175921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Lennar Corporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar Corporation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN) opened at 56.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Lennar Corporation (LEN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/lennar-corporation-len-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.