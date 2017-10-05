LendingTree (TREE) versus Cash America International (CSH) Critical Analysis

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) and Cash America International (NYSE:CSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LendingTree Inc. alerts:

71.7% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of LendingTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LendingTree has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cash America International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and Cash America International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree 5.85% 17.01% 10.47% Cash America International 0.87% 0.86% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LendingTree and Cash America International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 0 12 0 3.00 Cash America International 0 0 1 0 3.00

LendingTree presently has a consensus price target of $188.91, indicating a potential downside of 26.79%. Cash America International has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Cash America International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cash America International is more favorable than LendingTree.

Dividends

Cash America International pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. LendingTree does not pay a dividend. Cash America International pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LendingTree has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LendingTree and Cash America International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $480.69 million 6.44 $73.26 million $2.14 120.58 Cash America International N/A N/A N/A $1.18 35.76

LendingTree has higher revenue and earnings than Cash America International. Cash America International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LendingTree beats Cash America International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc. (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings. In addition, the Company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company offers its products in categories, including mortgage products and non-mortgage products. Its mortgage products category includes its purchase and refinance products. Its non-mortgage products include lending products and other products.

Cash America International Company Profile

Cash America International, Inc. provides specialty financial services to individuals through its storefront lending and franchised check cashing locations. The Company offers secured non-recourse loans, referred to as pawn loans, as its primary line of business. The Company is also engaged in originating, arranging, guaranteeing or purchasing consumer loans in some of its locations. The Company also offers check cashing and other ancillary products and services, including money orders, wire transfers and auto insurance. The Company’s franchised check cashing business offers check cashing services through its franchised check cashing centers. The Company provides its services in the United States under the names Cash America Pawn, SuperPawn, Cash America Payday Advance, Cashland and Mr. Payroll. The Company is engaged in pawn lending activities, merchandise disposition activities, consumer loan activities and check cashing and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.