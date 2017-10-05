Leidos Holdings’ (LDOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Leidos Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Leidos Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos Holdings from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leidos Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) opened at 60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.72. Leidos Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Leidos Holdings had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. Leidos Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 99.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,650,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,894,000 after buying an additional 1,280,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,638,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,263,000 after buying an additional 250,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings by 58.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,484,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,874,000 after buying an additional 2,758,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,717,000 after buying an additional 776,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,169,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,543,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

