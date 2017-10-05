Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Leidos Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) traded up 2.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. 1,117,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Leidos Holdings has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Leidos Holdings had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Leidos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In other Leidos Holdings news, VP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at $372,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings in the first quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings in the first quarter worth about $5,255,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

