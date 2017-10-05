Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,083 Shares of Ferro Corporation (FOE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ferro Corporation were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Corporation by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Corporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Corporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE FOE) opened at 22.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. Ferro Corporation has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. Ferro Corporation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferro Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ferro Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Ferro Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Ferro Corporation Company Profile

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.

