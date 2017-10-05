Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Teekay Corporation worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/legal-general-group-plc-lowers-holdings-in-teekay-corporation-tk.html.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) opened at 9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Teekay Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s market cap is $780.64 million.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. Teekay Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Corporation will post ($1.26) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Teekay Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Teekay Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teekay Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teekay Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Teekay Corporation Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.