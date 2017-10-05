Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Insider Purchases £1,641.69 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.69 ($2,177.60).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group Plc alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, John Kingman purchased 237 shares of Legal & General Group Plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £611.46 ($811.06).

On Friday, September 1st, John Kingman purchased 633 shares of Legal & General Group Plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.80 ($2,183.05).

Legal & General Group Plc (LON LGEN) opened at 261.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.46. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 279.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/legal-general-group-plc-lgen-insider-purchases-1641-69-in-stock.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 201 ($2.67) to GBX 218 ($2.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.63 ($3.36).

Legal & General Group Plc Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.