Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of EZCORP worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. Sidoti began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/legal-general-group-plc-grows-stake-in-ezcorp-inc-ezpw.html.

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ EZPW) opened at 9.35 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.96.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.10 million. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.