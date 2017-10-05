Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,021 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 85.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,744 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,872,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,055,000 after purchasing an additional 469,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,108,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) opened at 60.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, insider R.A. G.C. Trust #8 sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $472,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,185.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Friedman sold 8,654,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $498,300,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,727,219 shares of company stock valued at $502,679,207. 27.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

