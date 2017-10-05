Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 494,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) traded down 0.64% on Friday, hitting $1.55. 227,803 shares of the stock were exchanged. Legacy Reserves has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

