Ledyard National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,195,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,495,769,000 after buying an additional 1,187,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,397,824,000 after buying an additional 1,521,879 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,561,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,854,068,000 after buying an additional 156,122 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,235,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,839,501,000 after buying an additional 1,467,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 6,353.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,551,000 after buying an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,141,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $37,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,533 shares in the company, valued at $39,537,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,073 shares of company stock worth $48,914,665 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,334 shares. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

