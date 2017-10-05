Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.50

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78), with a volume of 423,378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.74).
LTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd upped their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 54 ($0.72) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC in a report on Friday, July 21st.
The stock’s market cap is GBX 285.06 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Learning Technologies Group PLC Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of e-learning services. The Company is engaged in the production of interactive multimedia programs. The Company’s portfolio includes LEO, a learning technologies firm, the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning, games with purpose company Preloaded and Eukleia, and an e-learning provider to the financial services sector.
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.