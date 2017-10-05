Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $146,000 in FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 5,602.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,528,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,575,000 after buying an additional 11,325,993 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,974,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 13,058.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 1,865,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 94.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,515,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) opened at 7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCH shares. BidaskClub raised FelCor Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FelCor Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut FelCor Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

