Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,419,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,657,000 after acquiring an additional 679,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) opened at 117.53 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

