Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,007 shares. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.37). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 109.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

