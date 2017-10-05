Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter 2017 results with both earnings and revenues surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub raised Lam Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) traded down 1.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,912 shares. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $244,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $2,106,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,816 shares of company stock worth $8,466,705 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,162,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,802,000 after purchasing an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,112,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,994,000 after purchasing an additional 313,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 23,238.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,742,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,629,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research Corporation

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

