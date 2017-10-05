Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Enstar Group Limited comprises about 1.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Enstar Group Limited worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Limited by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Enstar Group Limited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group Limited by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Limited by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enstar Group Limited by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) traded up 0.95% on Thursday, hitting $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $162.12 and a one year high of $230.15.

Enstar Group Limited Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

