La-Z-Boy (LZB) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 470,020 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

