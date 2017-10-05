Kroger Company (The) (KR) Holdings Reduced by GLG Partners LP

GLG Partners LP lowered its holdings in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,258 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger Company (KR) opened at 20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. Kroger Company has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $27.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Kroger Company (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

