Kroger Company (The) (KR) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Kroger Company (The)’s FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Kroger Company (The) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Kroger Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vetr cut Kroger Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $26.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Get Kroger Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded up 0.83% on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318,183 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. Kroger Company has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $27.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kroger Company will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/kroger-company-the-kr-given-hold-rating-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

Kroger Company (The) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 96.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd NV grew its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 14.9% in the first quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 346,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company (The) Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.