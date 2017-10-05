Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a specialized National Security Technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security priorities. Kratos’ core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ KTOS) traded up 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 920,159 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 8,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,646.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,487,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after buying an additional 1,092,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,963,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 202,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,703,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after buying an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,440,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

