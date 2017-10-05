Korea Investment CORP Acquires 47,811 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Celgene Corporation worth $112,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,844,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,553,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 30,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,746,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,796,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 9.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 54,210 shares during the period. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 12.5% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.56, for a total transaction of $1,309,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,599.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ CELG) opened at 146.52 on Thursday. Celgene Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. Celgene Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

