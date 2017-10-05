Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s Corporation worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 193.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 107,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 843,101 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) traded up 1.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 1,315,998 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. Kohl’s Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,975 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 225% compared to the average volume of 1,222 put options.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

