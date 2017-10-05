Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 3,438.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s Corporation were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,213,000 after purchasing an additional 377,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,914,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,066,000 after purchasing an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,394,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714,714 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's Corporation alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE KSS) traded up 1.517% on Thursday, reaching $44.505. 1,607,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.391 and a beta of 1.19. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Kohl’s Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,975 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 225% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,222 put options.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/kohls-corporation-kss-shares-bought-by-monetary-management-group-inc.html.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.